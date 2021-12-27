Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $171.31 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

