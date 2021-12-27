Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

