Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

