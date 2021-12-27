Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,482 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

