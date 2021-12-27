Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 54,305 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,305 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.25 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

