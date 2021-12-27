Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

NYSE KMX opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

