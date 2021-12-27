Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,355.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

