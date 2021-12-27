Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.30. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,422.88). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

