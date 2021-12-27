ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $204,048.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00305422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

