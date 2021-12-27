AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $24.72. 207,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,601,656. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 207.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

