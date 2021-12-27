Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 5% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €14.40 ($16.36) and last traded at €14.40 ($16.36). 19,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.72 ($15.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on Aumann in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.01. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

