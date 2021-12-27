Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.