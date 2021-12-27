Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0655 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $6.19 million and $132,476.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

