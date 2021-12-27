Axe Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,664.57 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Axe has a total market cap of $128,664.57 and approximately $69,446.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

