AXEL (AXEL) Hits One Day Volume of $14,611.00

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. AXEL has a total market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $14,611.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,772,720 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

AXEL Coin Trading

