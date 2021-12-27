Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 2.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $199.84 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.25.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

