Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 215.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

