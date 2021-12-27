AXPR (AXPR) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, AXPR has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $31,255.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

