Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Up 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.25 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.25 ($0.90). 260,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,660,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.46.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

