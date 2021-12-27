Badger DAO Price Reaches $17.73 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $197.67 million and $8.52 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $17.73 or 0.00034373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,146,188 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

