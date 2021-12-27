Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bally’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bally’s by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

