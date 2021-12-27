Banano (BAN) Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Banano has a market cap of $32.16 million and $395,102.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,022,990 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

