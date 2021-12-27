Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $6.01

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $211.35 million and $33.56 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00011759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

