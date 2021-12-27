Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 26.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.68. 370,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,661,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $365.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.