Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of America worth $337,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.