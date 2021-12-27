Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.65 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.