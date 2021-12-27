Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

