Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Review

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58% Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.07 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -1.34 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 8.10 -$1.21 billion $1.68 11.15

Battalion Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Battalion Oil on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

