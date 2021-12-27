Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

IYE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,206. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

