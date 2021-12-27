Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,145 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,393,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $23,494,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.99. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

