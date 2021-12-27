Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $476.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

