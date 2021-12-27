Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,846. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

