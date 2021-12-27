Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2,193.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

