Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,435. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

