Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,447.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,943. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

