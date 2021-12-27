Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,536 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. 3,064,937 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

