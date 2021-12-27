Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 385,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 207,126 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.76. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

