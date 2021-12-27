Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,145 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 508,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after buying an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,271. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

