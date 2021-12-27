Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,134,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,716 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

