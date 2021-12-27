Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

