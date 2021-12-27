BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock Price Up 3.2%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) shares rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 34,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 31,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.96.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 224.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

