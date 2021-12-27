Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) were down 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Beach Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

