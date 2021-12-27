Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Down 4%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 2.41 and last traded at 2.42. 9,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,105,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.63.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

