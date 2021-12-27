Beaxy Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $605,494.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,573,267 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

