Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €60.96 ($69.27) and last traded at €61.68 ($70.09). Approximately 140,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €61.74 ($70.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC8 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.38 ($107.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.33.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

