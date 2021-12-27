Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,835,000 after buying an additional 224,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $248.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.