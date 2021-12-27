Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,650,000 after acquiring an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 336,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $248.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

