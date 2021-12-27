Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.91 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average is $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.