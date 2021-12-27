Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 639,000 shares.The stock last traded at $5.14 and had previously closed at $4.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

