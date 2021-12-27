Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 10,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00.

XAIR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. 289,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.55.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XAIR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 80.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.